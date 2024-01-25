Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $40.67 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $40.67 million and $1.26 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00074911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00028154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001447 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,579,552 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

