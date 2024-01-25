Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,857. The company has a market cap of $340.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.70 and a 200 day moving average of $223.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $242.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

