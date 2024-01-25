Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 500 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 1.1% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $169.21. 734,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,111. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.17 and a 12 month high of $170.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

