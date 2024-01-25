Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 600 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.3 %

NSRGY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.90. The company had a trading volume of 455,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,543. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

