Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $112.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARES. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $117.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

