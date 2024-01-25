Wells Fargo & Company Raises Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $130.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Blackstone stock opened at $120.61 on Monday. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.60.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

