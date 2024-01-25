Wells Fargo & Company Raises TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $38.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.04.

TPG stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. TPG has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,745.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TPG during the second quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

