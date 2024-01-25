Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.630-3.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.59-3.63 EPS.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.32. Welltower has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Get Our Latest Report on WELL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.