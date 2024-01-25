Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.63.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $58.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,396,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 47.5% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Western Digital by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

