Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20-3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.33. 23,465,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

