Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Hovde Group cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

