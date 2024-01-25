Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.04

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.04 and last traded at $128.66, with a volume of 284005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.10.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

