White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in January

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
White Gold Stock Up 5.5 %
WHGOF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,050. White Gold has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.
About White Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than White Gold
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.