Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

ICE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.75. 675,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

