Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,698 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $254,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,784 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $448.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,632. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.07. The company has a market cap of $358.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $449.19.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

