Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,097 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,704,000 after purchasing an additional 251,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after acquiring an additional 563,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,588,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,642 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 465,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.0601 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

