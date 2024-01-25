Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.77. The stock had a trading volume of 459,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

