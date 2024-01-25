Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2,569.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,746 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,159 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $710,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

SPLK traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 414,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,727. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 364.88, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

