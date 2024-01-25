Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $14.33 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.44. 6,585,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,511,449. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $213.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.