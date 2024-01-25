Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $72.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,331,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,252 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.4% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $72,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,348,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $33.47. 1,136,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,831. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

