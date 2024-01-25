Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.51. The stock had a trading volume of 743,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,423. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

