Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 7,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $155.71. 2,383,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868,839. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.99 and a 200 day moving average of $123.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

