Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 112.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,184 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAVE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAVE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

SAVE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,120,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,592,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $770.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

