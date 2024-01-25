Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $40.99 Million Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,569,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,986,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after acquiring an additional 190,011 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,300,000 after acquiring an additional 324,889 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,860,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 197,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,426. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.