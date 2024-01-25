Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $1,017.54. 75,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $968.03 and a 200 day moving average of $947.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,039.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

