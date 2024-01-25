Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,703,690,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96. The firm has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

