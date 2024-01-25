Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 2,924 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 38,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.00. 2,445,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

