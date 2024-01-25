Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes $21.51 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 492,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,512,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 737,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after acquiring an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,395,000 after acquiring an additional 212,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after acquiring an additional 669,847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,436,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,898. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

