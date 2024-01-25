Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,713,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,964,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

