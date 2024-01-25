Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 56,264 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 670.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.