Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.78. 1,097,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,929. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.