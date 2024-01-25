Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 286,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,749,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,893,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,788,914. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

