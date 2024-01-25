Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 155 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $69.45. 7,621,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

