WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 656.8% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WCBR stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1,360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 307,221 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

