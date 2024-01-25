WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, an increase of 971.2% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WISeKey International Stock Up 3.6 %

WKEY stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. WISeKey International has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WISeKey International by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on WISeKey International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

