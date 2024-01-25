Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:WYGPY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. Worley has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

