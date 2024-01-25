WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. UBS Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP
WPP Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of WPP opened at $47.79 on Thursday. WPP has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $64.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- How to Invest in Esports
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.