WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. UBS Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in WPP by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth $7,486,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $47.79 on Thursday. WPP has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $64.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

