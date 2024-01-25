Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $17.31 billion and approximately $2,272.01 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,557,079,074 coins and its circulating supply is 35,414,061,234 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,557,079,073.565 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.515627 USD and is up 8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,148.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.