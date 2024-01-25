Wrapped TRON Market Cap Achieves $9.80 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $9.80 billion and $1.10 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,166,819,691 coins and its circulating supply is 88,166,805,236 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,172,417,584.95363 with 88,172,387,079.41074 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10954148 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,000,122.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

