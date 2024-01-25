Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

