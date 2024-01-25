XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

XOMA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOMAO stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. XOMA has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

