Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 613.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Yara International ASA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 25,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

