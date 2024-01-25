Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 613.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Yara International ASA Stock Performance
Yara International ASA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 25,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92.
About Yara International ASA
