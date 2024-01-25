Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Update

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yuexiu Property Stock Performance
Shares of Yuexiu Property stock remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98. Yuexiu Property has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.34.
About Yuexiu Property
