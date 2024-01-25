Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Water Works in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American Water Works Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.50. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

