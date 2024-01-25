ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $712,574.94 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00053710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00055214 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00019028 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

