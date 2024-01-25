Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Trading Down 1.4%

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 178.45 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.28). 149,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 87,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.31).

Zegona Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Insider Transactions at Zegona Communications

In related news, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998 ($25,410.42). In other news, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998 ($25,410.42). Also, insider Richard Williams sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £20,001.59 ($25,414.98). Insiders own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

