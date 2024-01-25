ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Short Interest Up 258.8% in January

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the December 31st total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZFOX. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the second quarter valued at $1,641,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZeroFox Stock Up 1.1 %

ZeroFox stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. ZeroFox has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. ZeroFox had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZeroFox will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

