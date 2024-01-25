ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.

ZTE Stock Down 1.6 %

ZTCOF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 909. ZTE has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTCOF

ZTE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.