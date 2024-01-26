2,615 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,141,000 after buying an additional 794,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,981,000 after buying an additional 322,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,971,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,431,000 after purchasing an additional 615,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IPG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. 1,074,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,261. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

