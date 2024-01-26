3,358 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $2,848,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,151,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,501,000 after buying an additional 37,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,213 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.20. 1,193,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,419. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.96. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

